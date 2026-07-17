Vietnam plans average 7.8% minimum wage hike for 2027

(ECNS) -- Vietnam's government announced on Thursday that the National Wage Council will put forward a proposal to lift the country's regional minimum wages by an average of 7.8% in 2027. If approved, the new pay scale will apply across Vietnam's four administrative wage regions.

Per the official statement cited by Reuters, the revised monthly minimum wages will range from 4.04 million to 5.70 million Vietnamese dong, equivalent to roughly 199 to 280 Singapore dollars. Serving as the fundamental benchmark for salary negotiations between employers and employees, the minimum wage policy covers all workers with formal employment contracts nationwide.

As a key manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia, Vietnam has long drawn massive foreign investment thanks to its competitive labour costs. The country last adjusted its minimum wage in January 2026.

Ngo Duy Hieu, Deputy Chairman of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour, stated that the upcoming wage increase will effectively safeguard workers' livelihoods, boost industrial and production growth, and support the nation’s goal of achieving double-digit economic growth.