Xi says AI presents opportunities, governance challenges

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that the world has entered an unprecedentedly vigorous period of innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, bringing great opportunities and governance challenges.

Delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance, Xi said humanity must answer the questions of the times.

He raised questions about how humans can get along with thinking machines, how security can be ensured when algorithms are involved in decision-making, how ethical challenges posed by technologies can be tackled through adaptive governance, and how AI for all can be realized when the divide keeps widening.

Xi said these questions demand serious consideration and answers from the entire international community.