New WHO guidelines: up to 45% of dementia risk could be prevented or delayed

(ECNS) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) launched updated guidelines on dementia prevention on Wednesday, confirming that up to 45% of dementia risks are modifiable, enabling effective prevention and delay of the disease.

Dementia, a brain disorder impairing memory, thinking and daily functioning, ranks as the seventh leading cause of death and disability among the global elderly. Currently, over 57 million people worldwide live with dementia, with nearly 10 million new cases annually. Alzheimer’s disease accounts for 60% to 70% of all dementia cases.

Though no cure exists, major risk factors including smoking, excessive drinking, physical inactivity, social isolation, air pollution, hypertension and diabetes can be managed. The new guidelines highlight prevention as the most effective solution. They advocate regular exercise, smoking cessation, moderate drinking and healthy diets, and advise cognitive training for adults with mild cognitive impairment. Better control of hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol also cuts dementia risks.

Dementia brings huge global economic losses of 1.3 trillion US dollars yearly, with half stemming from unpaid care by family members and friends, placing a heavy burden on society and families.