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The 13th China Acrobatic Exhibition to be held in Guangxi

2026-07-17 13:14:59Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The 13th China Acrobatic Exhibition, co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region People's Government, will run from July 21 to August 15 in Nanning and Beihai.

Launched in 1984, this year’s exhibition marks the start of the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030). It brings together performers from 23 provincial-level regions, including state troupes, art schools, and independent artists. The event features 8 acrobatic dramas and 45 acrobatic and magic acts covering all genres, from juggling and balancing to contortion and aerial stunts, plus 10 works from the national magic talent development program, totaling 24 shows.

Acrobats perform an acrobatic contortion show. (File photo/Guangxi Acrobatic Troupe)

To make the event accessible, tiered pricing, discounted public tickets, and family packages are available, with subsidies via the “Guangxi Cultural Benefits” platform. Online live streams will allow audiences nationwide to enjoy the performances.

The exhibition also includes academic seminars and integrates tourism, offering ticket-based discounts for scenic spots and shopping areas to boost summer cultural tourism.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)

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