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29 countries sign agreement to establish global AI organization

2026-07-17 12:20:16Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Twenty-nine countries signed an agreement in Shanghai on Thursday to establish the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO), an independent intergovernmental body aimed at promoting international cooperation and global governance on artificial intelligence.

(Photo: Permanent Mission of the People’s Republic of China to the UN)
(Photo: Permanent Mission of the People’s Republic of China to the UN)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, signed the agreement on behalf of the Chinese government.

Representatives from Kazakhstan, Laos, Pakistan, Russia and Indonesia were among the signatories, with all 29 countries becoming founding members.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres attended the signing ceremony along with representatives of governments and international organizations. 

Headquartered in Shanghai, WAICO will uphold the purposes of the United Nations Charter and follow a people-centered approach. It aims to advance the beneficial, safe, fair, healthy and orderly development of AI for the benefit of humanity.

(By Helen Mo, intern Yang Hongran)

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