China's industrial robot exports rise 18.6% in first half of 2026

(ECNS) -- China's robotics industry recorded strong export growth in the first half of 2026, fueled by continuous technological innovation and competitive pricing in overseas markets.

According to the General Administration of Customs, exports of industrial robots reached 6.29 billion yuan (about $930 million) during the January-June period, up 18.6% year on year. Chinese-made industrial robots were exported to 141 countries and regions.

A robot takes a photo for visitors. (Photo/China News Service)

The latest growth builds on momentum from 2025, when China became a net exporter of industrial robots for the first time, with exports exceeding imports, underscoring the country's rising competitiveness in the global robotics market.

(By Kira)