China encourage retirees to assist in cases involving minors

(ECNS) - China's Supreme People's Court and six other government and social organizations have issued new guidelines encouraging retired professionals to participate in judicial protection work involving minors, the court said on Friday.

The document, jointly released by the Supreme People's Court, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Civil Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, the Communist Youth League, the All-China Women's Federation, and the China Association for the Care of Children, outlines 10 areas in which retirees may contribute.

These include social investigations, dispute mediation, serving as jurors, accompanying minors in certain legal proceedings, educational guidance, psychological counseling, family education support, assistance programs, post-judgment follow-up visits, and legal education activities.

The guidelines state that participation should be voluntary and based on retirees' professional expertise and experience, with assignments tailored to individual capabilities.

Authorities said the measures are intended to strengthen support for minors involved in judicial proceedings while establishing standardized procedures for retirees participating in such work.

(By Zhang Jiahao)