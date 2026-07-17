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Earth's magnetic field acts as shield against solar wind: study

2026-07-17 11:12:10Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Samples returned by China's Chang'e 6 lunar mission have revealed that the far side of the Moon is struck by solar wind particles at nearly its full speed, while the Earth-facing near side receives solar wind that has been slowed by almost half, according to a study published in Nature Geoscience on Wednesday.

The findings are based on the first-ever noble gas analysis of lunar far-side samples collected by the Chang'e 6 mission in 2024.

Researchers found that Earth's magnetosphere acts as a natural shield, deflecting and slowing solar wind before it reaches the Moon's near side.

(By Kira)

 

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