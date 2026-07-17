Macroeconomic symposium reviews China's first-half economy

(ECNS) -- The "China's Economy: Outlook and Analysis" macroeconomic symposium (Summer 2026) was co-hosted in Beijing on Thursday by the Academy of Macroeconomics of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the Journal of Macroeconomics.

The symposium brought together leading Chinese economists to discuss the country's macroeconomic performance in the first half of the year, along with key economic issues and conditions in representative regions.

Experts noted that China's GDP grew 4.7% year on year in the first half, with the economy holding within a reasonable range despite pressures. The job market stayed stable, prices rose modestly, foreign trade proved more resilient than expected, and the balance of payments continued to improve. New growth drivers featured prominently, and the energy mix improved further.

While the long-term fundamentals of China's economy remain sound, experts said structural problems persist, including weak domestic demand and a supply-demand imbalance.

For the second half, they suggested China keep its policy focus steady, apply a more proactive fiscal policy and a moderately accommodative monetary policy with precision, tap the potential for consumption growth, further boost domestic demand, cultivate new growth drivers, strengthen new energy systems and stabilize employment. Such steps, they said, would help consolidate the recovery and ensure a strong start to the 15th Five-Year Plan period.

(By Tang Yuxian)