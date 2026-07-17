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Yangtze River Delta launches first China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan multimodal freight train

2026-07-17 10:39:39Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The first China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan freight train under a logistics contracting model departed from Jinhua South Railway Station in east China's Zhejiang Province on Thursday.

A freight train carrying 100 TEUs of export goods departs from Jinhua South Railway Station in east China's Zhejiang Province on July 16 under the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan multimodal transport route. (Photo: China News Service/Hu Xiaofei)
A freight train carrying 100 TEUs of export goods departs from Jinhua South Railway Station in east China's Zhejiang Province on July 16 under the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan multimodal transport route. (Photo: China News Service/Hu Xiaofei)

The train, carrying 100 TEUs of export goods, will first travel to Kashgar North Port in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. From there, the cargo will be transferred to road transport and exit China, then switch back to rail in Osh, Kyrgyzstan, before arriving in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The service is operated by China Railway Shanghai Group Co., Ltd. under a "one-payment, one-commission, one-waybill" logistics contracting model, which integrates cargo sourcing, container allocation and transport scheduling.

Shippers can track the entire process, including rail and customs procedures, through the 95306 system.

Local railway authorities have applied pricing support policies and provided customized logistics solutions to streamline operations.

The Jinhua South Railway Station route is expected to handle more than 1,800 TEUs this year.

(By Tang Yuxian)

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