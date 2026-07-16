Qinghai, Almaty Region expand tourism and green cooperation

(ECNS) -- Tourism organizations from China’s Qinghai Province and Kazakhstan’s Almaty Region signed a memorandum of cooperation in Xining on Wednesday, pledging to develop cross-border travel routes and boost tourist exchanges.

The agreement was reached between the Qinghai Provincial Travel Association and the Visit Almaty Tourist Information Center during the 27th Qinghai·China Investment and Trade Fair for Green Development.

Representatives from Qinghai Province and Kazakhstan’s Almaty Region at a signing ceremony on Wednesday. (Photo: China News Service)

Under the deal, the two sides will jointly promote travel packages, educational tours and business visits, while developing travel itineraries linked to the Silk Road.

Bakytnur Bakytuly, deputy governor of Almaty Region, who led a 21-member government and business delegation to the fair, said deeper collaboration in clean energy, natural resource management and green technologies would help the two regions leverage their strengths to develop mutually beneficial projects.

The delegation will visit companies in Qinghai to explore potential cooperation in agriculture, mining and the sustainable development of salt lake resources.

In 2025, Qinghai and Almaty signed a letter of intent to establish friendly relations, along with cooperation documents covering clean energy, education, agriculture and tourism.

(By Helen Mo, intern Yang Hongran)