New poll finds China viewed more favorably than U.S. in most surveyed countries

(ECNS) -- Respondents in 25 of the 36 countries surveyed viewed China more favorably than the United States, according to a Pew Research Center report released Wednesday.

Pew said the shift reflected both improving opinions of China and worsening views of the U.S.

The survey covered 42,151 adults and was conducted from Feb. 8 to May 13, 2026. Across 20 countries surveyed annually since 2023, the median share expressing a favorable view of China rose from 32% to 46%, while the figure for the U.S. fell from 58% to 36%.

The gap in China’s favor was particularly large in several Asia-Pacific and Middle Eastern countries.

China received its highest favorable ratings in Pakistan at 90%, followed by Nigeria at 78%, Kenya at 76%, Malaysia at 75% and Singapore at 73%. Indonesia and Sri Lanka both recorded 72%.

The largest gaps in China’s favor over the U.S. were found in Pakistan at 75 percentage points, followed by Malaysia at 56 percentage points, the West Bank and East Jerusalem at 48 percentage points, Indonesia at 43 percentage points, Singapore at 39 percentage points and Thailand at 33 percentage points.

Across the 17 middle-income countries surveyed, median shares describing China as a reliable partner and as contributing to global peace and stability were higher than those for the U.S.

A median of 75% said the U.S. interfered in other countries’ affairs a great deal or a fair amount, compared with 45% who said the same of China.

(Photo from Pew Research Center )

The findings are broadly consistent with a separate survey-based assessment released by Brand Finance in January.

Its Global Soft Power Index 2026 ranked China second with a score of 73.5 out of 100 and found it was the only country in the top 10 whose overall score increased.

China rose nine places to 18th in the index’s reputation ranking, overtaking the U.S. for the first time. The U.S. fell 11 places to 26th.

Brand Finance attributed China’s continued soft power gains to a long-term, policy-led approach, including the Belt and Road Initiative, scientific and technological advances, sustainability reforms, the development of globally recognized product brands and greater cultural engagement.

The consultancy also recorded improved perceptions of China in areas such as friendliness, ease of communication and lifestyle appeal, indicating that the country’s growing international profile extends beyond its economic and technological strengths.

(By Helen Mo, intern Yang Hongran)