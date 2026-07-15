Thailand to build first trapped-ion quantum computer with Chinese help

(ECNS) -- Thailand's Chulalongkorn University will build the country's first trapped-ion quantum computer in partnership with Chinese institutions, the university announced Tuesday.

Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok announces its partnership with Chinese research institutions to build Thailand’s first trapped-ion quantum computer, July 14, 2026. (Photo/Hefei Unitary Quantum Technology)

The project involves the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC), a leading Chinese university in quantum computing research, and Hefei Unitary Quantum Technology Co., Ltd., a company that specializes in building trapped-ion quantum computer systems.

The system is expected to support quantum research, education, and talent development in Thailand.

Chulalongkorn University President Wilert Puriwat called the partnership "an important step for Thailand in quantum technology."

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)