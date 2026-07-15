China's green technology exports surge in first half of 2026

(ECNS) - Driven by rising global demand for clean energy and low-carbon transportation, China's exports of green technology products posted strong growth in the first half of 2026, customs officials said on Tuesday.

The sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) kicks on April 14, 2026 in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province. A variety of intelligent robots made a collective appearance at the venue. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

Exports of lithium batteries and wind turbines rose 37.6% and 35.6%, respectively, from a year earlier, while exports of electric vehicles, electric locomotives and electric motorcycles and bicycles increased between 31.5% and 68.7%, according to Wang Jun, deputy head of the General Administration of Customs.

Wang said growing global investment and consumption in the renewable-energy sector had strengthened demand for Chinese products.

China also reported strong growth in exports of industrial materials. Exports of basic organic chemicals and primary-form plastics rose 25% and 35%, respectively, amid tight global supplies of chemical products, Wang said.

(By Zhang Jiahao)