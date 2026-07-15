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China's fixed-asset investment falls 5.7% in H1 2026

2026-07-15 16:59:18Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China’s investment in fixed assets, excluding rural households, fell 5.7% year on year to 22.64 trillion yuan ($3.33 trillion) in the first half of 2026, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.

Investment in intellectual property products rose 9.4%, standing out against broader declines. Investment in the primary industry edged up 0.9%, while investment in the secondary and tertiary industries fell 1.1% and 8.4%, respectively.

The main part of the Beijiang Grand Bridge, a critical control project of the Qingxin-Huadu Expressway in Guangdong province, is successfully joined on May 20, 2026. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)
The main part of the Beijiang Grand Bridge, a critical control project of the Qingxin-Huadu Expressway in Guangdong province, is successfully joined on May 20, 2026. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

Infrastructure investment declined 2.4% overall, although investment in information transmission, water transport and air transport increased 25.6%, 19.8% and 11%, respectively. 

Non-governmental fixed-asset investment fell 8.5%. On a month-on-month basis, it dropped 0.37% in June.

(By Helen Mo, intern Yang Hongran)

 

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