NEVs account for nearly half of China's new car registrations as motor vehicles hit 476 million

(ECNS) -- China had 476 million registered motor vehicles and 567 million licensed drivers as of the end of June, according to data released Tuesday by the Traffic Management Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security.

New energy vehicles accounted for nearly half of all newly registered automobiles in the first half of 2026.

During the six-month period, 15.81 million new motor vehicles were registered, including 10.51 million cars and 5.11 million motorcycles. China’s total car fleet reached 371 million.

The number of registered new energy vehicles rose to 48.97 million, accounting for 13.19% of all cars. Battery-electric vehicles totaled 33.68 million, or 68.77% of the new energy vehicle fleet.

A total of 5.195 million new energy vehicles were registered in the first half, representing 49.42% of all new car registrations.

(By Helen Mo, intern Yang Hongran)