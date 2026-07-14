China's cooling appliance exports top 100 billion yuan in H1

(ECNS) -- China's exports of cooling appliances exceeded 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) in the first half of 2026 as rising global temperatures boosted demand for air conditioners, refrigerators and electric fans, customs officials said Tuesday.

Customs officers from Wan Chai Customs in Zhuhai City, Guangdong Province, inspect the refrigeration equipment. (Photo: provided by Gongbei Customs）

China’s overall home appliance exports reached 360.96 billion yuan during the period. Television exports exceeded 50 billion yuan, while exports of refrigerators and vacuum cleaners each surpassed 30 billion yuan.

Chinese manufacturers are increasingly incorporating smart technologies into export products, including refrigerators that identify food and provide dietary recommendations, vacuum cleaners that automatically adjust suction power and televisions that can control connected home devices.

Chinese brands accounted for one-quarter of the country’s home appliance exports. Their exports rose 21.2% year on year, with televisions, refrigerators and washing machines all recording double-digit growth.

(By Helen Mo, intern Yang Hongran)