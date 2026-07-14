Changi Airport eyes new routes to China, Vietnam, and beyond

(ECNS) -- Changi Airport will ramp up efforts to establish direct flights to new destinations over the next decade as it prepares for the completion of Terminal 5 (T5) by the mid-2030s, a senior executive said on Monday.

Speaking during a media interview, Lim Ching Kiat, executive vice-president for air hub and cargo development at Changi Airport Group (CAG), said the airport currently connects to about 170 cities worldwide. Singapore aims to expand its route network to more than 200 cities by the mid-2030s.

Among the potential new destinations are Hohhot and Urumqi in China, Hai Phong and Da Lat in Vietnam, as well as Central Asia and Central Europe.

"At this stage, it seems like a distant goal. But we can actually achieve it, with a large portion consisting of secondary cities in Asia," Lim said.

He described these underserved cities as "white spots" with little air connectivity to Singapore, noting they could generate strong demand for leisure travel, business travel, or both.

The Asia-Pacific region, which accounts for 85 per cent of flights currently operating at Changi, will be the focus of development given the airport's geographic location, with particular attention to Southeast Asia, China, and India. Lim also identified Central and Eastern Europe as regions where the airport needs to "plant seeds" and "cultivate relationships."