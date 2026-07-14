State Grid Suqian Power Supply Company: All 55 high-rise residential complexes in the city take the lead in Jiangsu Province to achieve dual power supply

On June 25, the newly added power supply point at Jiulong Mansion Residential Complex in Shuyang County was successfully energized, putting its dual power supply system into official operation. This marks the full completion of renovation work to eliminate single-power-supply risks for all 55 high-rise residential complexes across Suqian, making the city the first in Jiangsu Province to clear such hidden dangers entirely.

Electricians inspect the facilities at a high-rise residential complex in Suqian City, Jiangsu Province. (Photo / Provided by Guo Panpan)

Single power supply has long posed a critical safety hazard for residents of high-rise buildings. Any breakdown in the main power line can trap people in elevators, disable emergency lighting and cut off secondary water supply, bringing residents’ daily lives to a standstill. By the end of 2025, Suqian had 55 such residential complexes, accounting for 8.18% of all high-rise communities in the city. Built in earlier years with incomplete supporting power supply standards, these complexes had long stood out as a major bottleneck restricting improvements to the reliability of the distribution network.

The renovation project targeting single-power-supply risks in high-rise residential complexes is one of the ten livelihood initiatives under the "Warm Current" Public Welfare Campaign launched by State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Co., Ltd. In March this year, State Grid Suqian Power Supply Company designated the project a key livelihood program to uphold a sound view of political performance and upgrade power service quality, holding 12 special coordination meetings to advance its implementation in an all-round manner.

Renovation of high-rise residential buildings involves numerous approval procedures, multiple stakeholders and complicated coordination. To tackle these challenges, Suqian Power Supply Company established a linkage mechanism covering government-enterprise and enterprise-community collaboration. Prior to construction, it conducted parallel communications with natural resources, housing and urban-rural development, urban management authorities and sub-district offices to expedite approvals such as red line permits and construction licenses and shorten review periods. During construction, regular communication was maintained with property management companies and residents. Staff visited households to explain relevant policies and properly address issues including green belt transplantation, pavement restoration and construction noise. In total, 17 potential construction obstructions were resolved.

The entire renovation project took three months to complete, with Suqian Power Supply Company deploying 82 construction teams and a total workforce of 1,585 personnel. To minimize disruptions to residents, mobile power generation vehicles were deployed to guarantee power supply during all power-cut operations. Nine non-synchronized power generation sessions were carried out, each requiring a power outage of only around 20 minutes; eight synchronized power generation operations enabled an entirely seamless power supply experience for residents.

(Reported by Guo Panpan)