China's trade in computing hardware up 56.6% in H1

(ECNS) -- China's imports and exports of computing hardware, including electronic components and computer parts, reached 5.13 trillion yuan (about $756.61 billion) in the first half of 2026, up 56.6% year on year, an official said on Tuesday.

Wang Jun, deputy head of the General Administration of Customs (GAC), said at a press conference that with the rapid development of artificial intelligence, China's imports and exports of related products have shown strong momentum.

Smart products such as AI glasses, AI translators, and mechanical exoskeletons are iterating at a fast pace, with a continuous stream of innovative products emerging, he said.

Data released by the GAC showed that China's goods trade reached a record 25.47 trillion yuan in the first half of 2026, rising 16.9% from a year earlier despite a challenging external environment.

(By Zhang Dongfang)