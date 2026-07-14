China advances 601 drug applications to next round​ of reimbursement review

(ECNS) - China's National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA) has released a list of drug applications that passed the initial review for potential inclusion in the country's 2026 national medical insurance reimbursement catalog.

The administration said it received 800 applications covering 664 generic drug names for the basic medical insurance, maternity insurance and work injury insurance drug lists. A total of 601 applications passed the formal review process, representing a 91% pass rate.

Separately, 58 of 62 applications passed formal review for the commercial health insurance innovation drug catalog, a pass rate of 94%.

The agency emphasized that passing the formal review only means a drug meets application requirements and is eligible for expert evaluation. It does not mean the drug has been included in any reimbursement list.

(By Zhang Jiahao)