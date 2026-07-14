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ITF U12 East Asia qualifier opens in Beijing

2026-07-14 15:14:58Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) — The 2026 International Tennis Federation (ITF) U12 Team Championship East Asia qualifying tournament opened Monday at the Yuanli Sports Center in Beijing's Shunyi District, bringing together the region's top young tennis players.

Players compete at the 2026 ITF U12 team championship East Asia qualifying event in Beijing, July 13, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Guo Xuan)
Players compete at the 2026 ITF U12 team championship East Asia qualifying event in Beijing, July 13, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Guo Xuan)

Twelve teams, six boys' and six girls' squads, from six East Asian countries and regions are competing in a round-robin format over five days. The top three finishers in each category will advance to the Asian finals in Singapore this September.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Asian Tennis Federation representative Sunil George said the event provides young athletes with an opportunity to compete, develop their skills and build friendships through sport. He encouraged participants to enjoy the competition, perform at their best and create lasting memories in Beijing.

(By Tang Yuxian)

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