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Indonesia reports sharp drop in visa-free entries, rise in revenue as immigration policy shifts

2026-07-14 16:07:59Ecns.cn Editor : Wu Xinru ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Indonesia recorded an 87.9% year-on-year decline in visa-free entry permits issued in the first half of this year, while visa service revenue climbed 6.4% to approximately 2.81 trillion rupiah (about US$188 million), official data from the Directorate General of Immigration showed.

 

According to figures released by the immigration authorities, only 52,999 visa-free permits were issued between January and June this year, down from 438,423 in the same period last year. The contrasting revenue growth reflects Indonesia’s strategic pivot from mass tourism to a selective immigration approach prioritizing higher-quality visitors.

Australian nationals remained the largest source of foreign visitors, with nearly 850,000 arrivals, followed by China, India, South Korea, and the United States. The policy shift aligns with Indonesia’s broader strategy to attract longer-staying, higher-spending tourists in premium destinations such as Bali, Labuan Bajo, and Mandalika.

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