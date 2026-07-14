Chinese-made tricycles gain traction in Cape Verde

(ECNS) -- Chinese-made tricycles, commonly known as sanbengzi, are gaining popularity in Cape Verde, with many buyers even requesting that the vehicles keep their original Chinese reverse warning — "Reverse, please be careful" — according to a social media post that has sparked renewed interest in the export trend.

Liu Yu, a Chinese who lives in Cape Verde said in a recent video that Chinese-produced tricycles have already become an important means of transportation in the island nation, with exports starting as early as two years ago.

Yu, whose company is based in Xuzhou, Jiangsu Province, said his factory exports more than 200 tricycles to Cape Verde each year despite the country's population of just over 500,000.

He attributed the growing overseas demand to the vehicles' affordability, durability and versatility. Sales of domestically produced tricycles have continued to rise, with pure electric models being particularly favored, Yu said.

Chinese-made tricycles are now sold in nearly 20 countries, with Central Asia emerging as one of the fastest-growing overseas markets, driven by strong demand for low-cost, practical transportation solutions.

(By Zhang Dongfang)