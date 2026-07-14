Intangible heritage performances boost nightlife in Heilongjiang border city

(ECNS) — An intangible cultural heritage theater in Tongjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, is attracting visitors with weekend evening performances that combine Chinese ethnic traditions with Russian cultural performances.

Tourists watch a Russian dance performance at the Hejiang ICH Theater. (Photo: Publicity Department of Hejiang Municipal Committee)

The city's digital intangible cultural heritage experience hall now hosts performances every Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening, featuring Russian folk dances, Hezhe ethnic Imakan storytelling and Errenzhuan, a traditional comedic folk performance from northeast China.

"I came with my friends today. The Russian dances were quite impressive, and the Errenzhuan performance was lively. It's a great weekend option," said Wang Haixiang, a local resident.

The performances are part of the city's effort to make better use of its cultural resources and boost its night-time cultural tourism economy.

(By Tang Yuxian)