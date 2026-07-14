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NBA 3X Chengdu regional tournament crowns champions

2026-07-14 15:05:21Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The 2026 NBA 3X Chengdu regional tournament concluded Sunday, with ARES capturing the women's title and Nongfu Sanquan winning the men's championship to secure berths in the national finals.

NBA 3X is the league's official 3-on-3 basketball tournament in China, played under FIBA's 3x3 rules. The competition features men's and women's divisions, with teams of three to four players aged 18 and older competing in a single-elimination format that includes unique scoring rules such as a 31-point victory target, four-point shooting zones and three-point dunks

The Chengdu stop marked the first regional tournament of the season and the first to feature a women's division. ARES defeated 30 Plus in the women's final, while Nongfu Sanquan overcame Huanle Xiangqianchong in the men's championship game after also beating the team during group play.

Chinese basketball legend Mengke Bateer interacts with fans at the 2026 NBA 3X Chengdu regional tournament on July 12, 2026. (Photo / Provided by the organizer)
Chinese basketball legend Mengke Bateer interacts with fans at the 2026 NBA 3X Chengdu regional tournament on July 12, 2026. (Photo / Provided by the organizer)

Chinese basketball legend Mengke Bateer made a special appearance at the event, interacting with fans and presenting awards to the winning teams.

(By Tang Yuxian)

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