Guangxi targets ASEAN hub for traditional Chinese medicine services

(ECNS) -- South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region plans to become an international hub for traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) service trade and health tourism targeting ASEAN countries and Belt and Road partner economies between 2026 and 2028, a regional official said Friday.

Speaking at a news conference in Nanning, Su Jian, a first-level inspector of the Guangxi Department of Commerce, said the plan will focus on developing Nanning, Fangchenggang, Guilin and Yulin as key centers for TCM services and international cooperation.

Guangxi is home to over 40% of China's medicinal plant resources and more than 2,800 varieties of Zhuang and Yao ethnic medicines. The region will leverage these advantages by setting up international TCM service departments in medical institutions, improving access to TCM diagnosis and treatment for inbound visitors, promoting distinctive Zhuang and Yao therapies, and developing cross-border telemedicine and consultations.

The region also plans to develop cross-border wellness tourism routes, including a China-Vietnam medical and wellness tour, while integrating TCM with cultural tourism and wellness industries. By 2028, Guangxi aims to increase TCM service trade by an average of 10% annually, establish more than five health tourism routes and build international cultural experience and wellness centers.

Officials said Nanning and Guilin will play leading roles in expanding TCM technology exports, telemedicine services and cooperation with ASEAN medical institutions.

(By Tang Yuxian)