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Chinese embassy lodges protest against Japan's words, deeds concerning so-called 'South China Sea Aarbitration Award'

2026-07-14 15:02:29Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The Chinese Embassy in Japan on Monday lodged solemn representations and voiced strong protest over the Japanese Foreign Minister's remarks playing up the so-called "South China Sea Arbitration Award" 10 years after its issuance and Japan's joint statement with other countries on the matter, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Shi Yong, minister of the Chinese Embassy in Japan, delivered the demarche to Masaaki Kanai, director-general of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau of Japan's Foreign Ministry.

The embassy said that the "award" is naturally illegal, null and void, and has no binding force, and that China opposes and will never accept any claim or action arising from it.

China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea shall not be affected by the "award" under any circumstances, it added.

Japan bears historical responsibilities on the South China Sea issue and has never reckoned with them; thus, it is in no position to pass judgment, said the embassy.

It noted that Japan's egregious words and deeds, including continued interference in the South China Sea issue and political manipulation of the illegal and invalid "award," challenge the postwar international order and the international rule of law, undermine peace and stability in the South China Sea and run counter to the shared interests and aspirations of regional countries. They have heightened vigilance among countries in the region and the broader international community, it added.

China will resolutely and forcefully counter Japan's provocation and firmly safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, the embassy said.

(By Zhang Dongfang)
(By Zhang Dongfang)

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