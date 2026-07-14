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Dessert shop owner in Hangzhou killed in knife attack

2026-07-14 13:36:04Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A dessert shop owner in Hangzhou City, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, died after being stabbed on Monday morning, according to a statement released by the police of Qiantang District on its official WeChat account.

The Qiantang police received a report at 9:39 a.m. on Monday that the stabbing occurred at the entrance of a dessert shop in the district. Police officers were immediately dispatched to the scene to handle the incident.

By around 11:00 a.m., the suspect, identified as Jin, was apprehended within the province, police said.

The preliminary investigation showed that Jin, a 54-year-old employee of a textile factory, stabbed the victim, a 27-year-old dessert shop owner surnamed Shao, and fled the scene. Shao succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to a hospital.

The suspect has been placed under criminal detention in accordance with the law, and the case is under further investigation.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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