Chinese local official develops disaster-response app using AI tools

(ECNS) - A Beijing government official has attracted widespread attention after developing a flood-response application for Miyun District, using artificial intelligence tools and personal coding skills.

Xie Yunshi, deputy head of the Miyun branch of Beijing's planning and natural resources bureau, spent about one month creating the app, known as "Jiaoying," to help monitor geological hazards, rainfall conditions and evacuation efforts during the flood season.

According to Xie, the application tracks hazard sites, residents at risk and emergency personnel, while providing navigation and real-time warning updates.

In an interview, Xie said that the app consumed roughly 1 billion tokens and that the cost averaged just about 20 yuan ($2.80), less than 30 yuan.

The project became a trending topic on Chinese social media, with some state media praising it as an example of grassroots digital governance.

However, some online commentators questioned how Xie found time to develop the software and raised concerns after reports that Anthropic's Claude Code may have been used in development.

Regarding data security, Xie said locations of hazard spots are drawn from public information, with the base map provided by Tianditu, a national platform for common geospatial information services.

(By Zhang Jiahao)