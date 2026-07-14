Tuesday Jul 14, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

Chinese local official develops disaster-response app using AI tools

2026-07-14 14:53:26Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - A Beijing government official has attracted widespread attention after developing a flood-response application for Miyun District, using artificial intelligence tools and personal coding skills.

Xie Yunshi, deputy head of the Miyun branch of Beijing's planning and natural resources bureau, spent about one month creating the app, known as "Jiaoying," to help monitor geological hazards, rainfall conditions and evacuation efforts during the flood season.

According to Xie, the application tracks hazard sites, residents at risk and emergency personnel, while providing navigation and real-time warning updates.

In an interview, Xie said that the app consumed roughly 1 billion tokens and that the cost averaged just about 20 yuan ($2.80), less than 30 yuan.

The project became a trending topic on Chinese social media, with some state media praising it as an example of grassroots digital governance.

However, some online commentators questioned how Xie found time to develop the software and raised concerns after reports that Anthropic's Claude Code may have been used in development.

Regarding data security, Xie said locations of hazard spots are drawn from public information, with the base map provided by Tianditu, a national platform for common geospatial information services.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]