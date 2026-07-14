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Chinese researchers develop automated cerebrospinal fluid analyzer

2026-07-14 14:36:23Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - A Chinese research team has developed an automated cerebrospinal fluid analyzer that could reduce China's reliance on imported high-end diagnostic equipment for neurological disease testing, according to local authorities.

The device was developed by a team led by Wang Zhenhai at the General Hospital of Ningxia Medical University in cooperation with Hangzhou-based Zhiwei Biotechnology, according to the Ningxia Science and Technology Department.

Cerebrospinal fluid analysis is an important tool for diagnosing neurological disorders. However, the fluid's low cell count and the complex morphology of its cells have made automated testing difficult, leaving many hospitals in China dependent on time-consuming manual microscope examinations.

According to Wang, the new analyzer integrates high-resolution imaging, AI-assisted cell classification and automated report generation.

He said the system can improve testing efficiency, provide broader sample coverage and support hospitals at different levels, potentially increasing access to advanced neurological testing.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

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