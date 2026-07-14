32nd Lanzhou Investment and Trade Fair concludes with digital focus

(ECNS) — The 32nd China Lanzhou Investment and Trade Fair (Lanzhou Fair) concluded Monday in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province, where digital tools were used to support business matchmaking.

Guests attend the 32nd China Lanzhou Investment and Trade Fair (Lanzhou Fair) in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 9, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yalong)

The fair drew nearly 42,000 participants from China and abroad, including more than 1,900 enterprises from 30 countries, Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states, and 18 Chinese provincial-level regions.

"Projects worth over 1 billion yuan ($139 million) accounted for 61% of the deals signed at this year's fair," said Liu Dong, director of the Gansu Provincial Economic Cooperation Center. "Investments from Fortune Global 500 and China's top 500 companies, as well as listed firms, made up 47%."

The fair featured five major exhibition zones spanning 54,000 square meters, showcasing products in nearly 40 categories, including new energy, new materials, AI, equipment manufacturing, biomedicine, modern agriculture, and cultural tourism. The exhibitions drew 151,000 visitors.

Visitors try out a football drone from Gansu Huixun Technology Co., Ltd. at the 32nd China Lanzhou Investment and Trade Fair (Lanzhou Fair) in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, July

The fair also incorporated tourism and consumption-promotion activities. A special travel guide was handed out to guests, who could enter local scenic spots free of charge using their fair credentials.

A month-long consumption-promotion campaign was launched alongside the fair, involving more than 600 businesses, including supermarkets, hotels, restaurants, and e-commerce platforms.

(By Tang Yuxian)