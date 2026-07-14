Tuesday Jul 14, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

32nd Lanzhou Investment and Trade Fair concludes with digital focus

2026-07-14 12:25:22Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) — The 32nd China Lanzhou Investment and Trade Fair (Lanzhou Fair) concluded Monday in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province, where digital tools were used to support business matchmaking.

Guests attend the 32nd China Lanzhou Investment and Trade Fair (Lanzhou Fair) in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 9, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yalong)
Guests attend the 32nd China Lanzhou Investment and Trade Fair (Lanzhou Fair) in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 9, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yalong)

The fair drew nearly 42,000 participants from China and abroad, including more than 1,900 enterprises from 30 countries, Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states, and 18 Chinese provincial-level regions.

"Projects worth over 1 billion yuan ($139 million) accounted for 61% of the deals signed at this year's fair," said Liu Dong, director of the Gansu Provincial Economic Cooperation Center. "Investments from Fortune Global 500 and China's top 500 companies, as well as listed firms, made up 47%."

The fair featured five major exhibition zones spanning 54,000 square meters, showcasing products in nearly 40 categories, including new energy, new materials, AI, equipment manufacturing, biomedicine, modern agriculture, and cultural tourism. The exhibitions drew 151,000 visitors.

Visitors try out a football drone from Gansu Huixun Technology Co., Ltd. at the 32nd China Lanzhou Investment and Trade Fair (Lanzhou Fair) in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, July
Visitors try out a football drone from Gansu Huixun Technology Co., Ltd. at the 32nd China Lanzhou Investment and Trade Fair (Lanzhou Fair) in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, July

The fair also incorporated tourism and consumption-promotion activities. A special travel guide was handed out to guests, who could enter local scenic spots free of charge using their fair credentials.

A month-long consumption-promotion campaign was launched alongside the fair, involving more than 600 businesses, including supermarkets, hotels, restaurants, and e-commerce platforms.

(By Tang Yuxian)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]