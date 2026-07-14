Central China lab creates digital archives for 951 overseas-held oracle bones

(ECNS) — A laboratory in Anyang, central China's Henan Province, said Monday that since 2024 it has created high-precision digital archives for 951 oracle bones held in overseas collections.

Liu Yongge, director of the laboratory, said roughly 160,000 oracle bones have been unearthed to date and are now scattered across collections in China and abroad. Since the launch of the "Global Oracle Bone Digital Revitalization Program" in 2024, he said, the lab has built digital archives for 1,526 oracle bones in total, 951 of them from countries including the United States, South Korea, France, and Germany.

Once the data is processed into detailed digital models, it will be uploaded to the lab's open platform, making the records available to researchers and enthusiasts worldwide.

The platform, which the lab first launched in 2019, has been freely accessible to the international academic community ever since.

(By Zhang Dongfang)