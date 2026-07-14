Healthy grassland area reaches about 70% of total, officials say

(ECNS) — About 70% of China's grasslands are now classified as healthy or sub-healthy after years of restoration efforts, officials said at an event marking the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

China has nearly 267 million hectares of grassland, the world's largest area, and has stepped up conservation measures including grazing bans, rotational grazing systems, and ecological restoration projects.

Officials said healthy and sub-healthy grasslands now cover 180 million hectares. During the 2021-2025 period, China restored an average of more than 3 million hectares of degraded grassland a year and controlled pests and rodents on more than 6.6 million hectares of grassland annually.

Annual fresh grass production has exceeded 600 million tonnes, according to official data.

Authorities said future efforts would focus on improving grassland governance, restoring degraded areas, and strengthening enforcement against illegal cultivation and other activities that damage grasslands.

(By Zhang Jiahao)