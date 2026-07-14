China releases five-year health blueprint focused on healthcare access and public health

(ECNS) - China has released a national health development plan for 2026-2030 that aims to raise average life expectancy to 80 years by 2030 and further strengthen healthcare services, public health capacity, and medical insurance coverage, according to a government document.

The plan outlines goals for building what officials call a "Healthy China," including improving the allocation of healthcare resources, strengthening grassroots-level disease prevention and health management, and expanding access to healthcare services.

Authorities said the country would seek to establish a more comprehensive health promotion system and improve public health security by 2030, while advancing reforms in public hospitals and fostering innovation in health-related science and technology.

The National Health Commission will coordinate implementation and monitor progress, while local governments are expected to adapt the plan to regional conditions, according to the document.

(By Zhang Jiahao)