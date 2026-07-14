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Guangzhou launches internship program for Taiwan students

2026-07-13 19:00:43Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The 2026 Guangzhou Internship Program for Taiwan University Students launched on Sunday, with more than 130 Taiwan students beginning internships at more than 50 companies and institutions across the southern Chinese city.

The program has attracted participants from universities in Taiwan, the Chinese mainland and overseas, making it the largest edition to date. 

Combining workplace experience with cultural exchange and innovation activities, the program offers young participants opportunities to better understand Guangzhou's development and the mainland economy.

Organizers said the initiative aims to support youth development while promoting cross-Strait exchanges and mutual understanding through practical cooperation.

(By Helen Mo, intern Zou Hanjun)

 

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