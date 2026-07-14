Macao space program inspires young innovators

(ECNS) -- The 2026 Macao Space Dream Program concluded Saturday with an awards ceremony recognizing outstanding students and teams.

The 2026 Macao Space Dream Program wraps up on July 11, 2026. (Photo: People's daily）

The program offered students hands-on training in space experiment design, aerospace science and immersive learning activities to foster scientific literacy and innovation.

Organizers said the initiative aims to inspire young people's interest in space exploration, promote aerospace innovation, and strengthen Macao's cooperation with national science education programs.

(By Helen Mo, intern Zou Hanjun)