Xixia Imperial Tombs mark first anniversary as UNESCO World Heritage Site

(ECNS) -- A series of events marking the first anniversary of the Xixia Imperial Tombs' inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List were held on Saturday and Sunday in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

(Photo: china.org.cn)

The two-day program brings together heritage experts, scholars and the public through academic forums, exhibitions, educational activities and showcases of intangible cultural heritage.

The event also features a joint bronze relics exhibition and interactive cultural experiences designed to encourage public engagement with the World Heritage site.

Organizers said the program aims to strengthen heritage conservation, expand academic cooperation and raise international awareness of the cultural value of the Xixia Imperial Tombs.

(By Helen Mo, intern Zou Hanjun)