China wins 23 golds to lead Asian U23 Athletics Championships

(ECNS) - China finished first in both the gold medal and overall medal standings at the inaugural Asian U23 Athletics Championships, which concluded on Sunday in Ordos, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The Chinese team won 23 gold medals, 17 silver medals and 12 bronze medals at the championships.

On the final day, China collected seven golds and nine silvers. Ning Jinlin won the women's half-marathon race walk in 1:38:24, while teammate Dou Maocuo took silver. In the women's 1,500 meters, Li Yuan captured gold, and Ye Shuqi finished second.

China also claimed victories in the men's 110-meter hurdles and the women's 4x100-meter relay. The men's team added gold medals in both the 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relays.

The championships brought together young athletes from across Asia and served as a regional platform for emerging track-and-field talent.

(By Zhang Jiahao)