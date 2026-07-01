China launches first zero-carbon river-sea shipping route

(ECNS) -- China launched its first zero-carbon river-sea shipping route Tuesday as the all-electric container vessel Ningyuan Dianpeng departed Jiaxing Port on its maiden voyage to Ningbo Zhoushan Port in Zhejiang province.

The Ningyuan Dianpeng is 127.8 meters long and 21.6 meters wide, with a capacity of 742 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). Powered by 10 standardized containerized battery packs, it has a total energy storage capacity of approximately 20,000 kWh.

The vessel is expected to save about 800 metric tons of fuel annually and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 2,000 metric tons each year.

Photo shows pure electric container vessel Ningyuan Dianpeng at port. (Photo courtesy of the Zhejiang Maritime Administration.)

According to the Zhejiang Maritime Administration, the newly launched zero-carbon river-sea route establishes a zero-emission transport system.

The administration estimates that each container transported along the route will reduce carbon emissions by about 60 kilograms, while the route is expected to cut approximately 4,800 metric tons of carbon emissions annually.

(By Gong Weiwei)