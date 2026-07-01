First Nanchang Aerobics International Open concludes

(ECNS) -- The first Nanchang Aerobics International Open concluded Monday in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, with athletes from Mongolia and the Czech Republic winning the senior singles titles.

Orgillbold Batsuuri of Mongolia competes during the final of the first Nanchang Aerobics International Open in Nanchang, Jiangxi province, on June 29, 2026. (Photo by Liu Zhankun)

Orgillbold Batsuuri, 22, won the men's senior singles title after scoring 18.850 points in the final. He said he felt nervous competing in a large venue but was delighted with the result.

Blechova Aneta, 18, who has also been involved in aerobics for more than a decade, secured the women's senior singles title with 18.400 points. "It's incredible. I never expected to stand on the podium before the competition," she said, adding that she hopes to continue competing in various events and win more titles.

Blechova Aneta of the Czech Republic competes during the final of the first Nanchang Aerobics International Open in Nanchang, Jiangxi province, on June 29, 2026. (Photo by Liu Zhankun)

The competition was held alongside the 2026 FIG Aerobics World Cup in Nanchang from June 27 to 29, forming a "World Cup + Open" dual-track event aimed at promoting aerobics as both a competitive sport and a form of mass fitness participation.

The event featured four categories — preparatory, junior, youth and senior — and attracted more than 180 competitors from China and abroad.

(By Tang Yuxian)