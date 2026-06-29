China's first high-altitude solar-hydrogen-storage project generates more than 4 billion kWh of electricity

(ECNS) -- China's first high-altitude integrated solar-hydrogen-storage project has generated more than 4 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, according to the Qinghai branch of China Huadian Corp.

The Huadian Delingha 1-gigawatt Solar-Storage and 3-megawatt Photovoltaic Hydrogen Production Project, located in Delingha, Qinghai province, includes a 3-MW hydrogen production station, a 330-kilovolt booster substation and a 270-MW/1,080-megawatt-hour energy storage facility. It is China's first project to produce green hydrogen using renewable electricity at high altitude.

An aerial drone photo taken on April 15, 2025 shows the shared energy storage power station built at the Huadian Delingha 1 GW Solar-Storage and 3 MW Photovoltaic Hydrogen Production Project. (File photo)

Since reaching full-capacity grid connection in late June 2023, the project has generated a cumulative 4.24 billion kWh of electricity. This is equivalent to saving approximately 1.29 million metric tons of standard coal and reducing more than 3.36 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

The project combines large-scale solar power generation, green hydrogen production, and energy storage into a single system. The approach improves the efficiency and reliability of renewable energy use, helps address the intermittent nature of solar power and provides a model for using green hydrogen as a zero-carbon fuel to support deeper decarbonization efforts.