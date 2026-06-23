Iran to let in inspectors, can sell its oil

Iran's chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, told Iranian media on Monday that the Strait of Hormuz would be administered by Iran.

"Everyone should know that the administration of the Strait of Hormuz will never go back to the way it was before the war," Ghalibaf said on his way back to Tehran after negotiations with the U.S. in Switzerland.

"Of course, international regulations will be observed, but Iran will administer the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

Ghalibaf's statement came following talks with the U.S. that all parties acknowledged had shown "encouraging progress".

In Switzerland, the United States agreed it would allow Iran to sell crude oil and petroleum products for two months, and said Iran would allow nuclear inspectors into the country.

"In line with the ongoing productive talks in Switzerland, Iran has committed to free and open transit in the Strait of Hormuz and to permit International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors into their country," U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent posted on X on Monday.

"As part of the framework, Treasury has issued a temporary 60-day general license authorizing the production, delivery, and sale of Iranian oil," Bessent said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said for a long time that Iran should not be allowed to possess nuclear weapons, while Iran has maintained that its nuclear enrichment program is for civilian purposes.

The license to sell oil runs until Aug 21, and while it allows the import of Iranian oil into the U.S., transactions with countries that the U.S. has sanctioned, such as North Korea or Cuba, were still not authorized.

U.S. Vice-President JD Vance was positive about the talks.

"We laid a very good foundation for a successful final deal," Vance said on Monday. "We made great progress."

However, Iran pushed back against Bessent's assertion about nuclear inspectors, saying that cooperation with the IAEA would continue "under the current procedures".

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told the country's official news agency, IRNA, that the IAEA would proceed "in accordance with Iran's obligations under safeguard agreements" and "in line with resolutions passed by Parliament and decisions of the Supreme National Security Council".

U.S. and Iranian negotiators have been in Switzerland, along with mediators from Pakistan and Qatar, for a first round of talks.

Pakistan and Qatar released a joint statement on Monday that affirmed an agreed-upon road map toward reaching a final deal within 60 days, laying the foundation for the commencement of technical talks.

A communication line has been formed between the parties "to avoid incidents and miscommunication" in securing safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

"The parties agreed on the creation of a deconfliction cell between the parties and the Lebanese Republic," the statement said.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also posted on X that some frozen Iranian assets had been released and a major reconstruction and development plan for Iran had been launched, though the U.S. had yet to confirm this.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that maintaining and implementing the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the U.S. will help consolidate the hard-won ceasefire, open new prospects for Iran-U.S. relations and bring peace back to the Middle East.

When meeting in New Delhi, India, with Qadir Nizamipour, deputy secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Wang said that maintaining and implementing the MoU serve not only Iran's fundamental interests, but also the shared expectations of the international community.

As Iran's comprehensive strategic partner, China has always upheld a just position and supported all efforts conducive to peace, he said.

He added that China supports Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and national dignity, as well as in improving relations with Gulf countries and other countries in the region.

Oil prices fell on Monday, with benchmark Brent trading around $78 a barrel.