China, India should regard each other as partners: Wang Yi

China and India should view each other as cooperation partners rather than competitors, respect each other's core interests and properly handle sensitive issues, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said.

Beijing's top diplomat also called on the two countries to speed up the restoration of dialogue mechanisms and promote exchanges in trade, finance, law enforcement, media and other fields, as the two Asian neighbors work to keep bilateral relations on a healthy and stable track.

Wang made the remarks when meeting with Ajit Doval, India's national security adviser, in New Delhi, on Monday. Wang is in India to attend the 16th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisors and High Representatives on National Security.

Noting that India is an important neighbor of China, Wang said the two countries' leaders share the view that China and India are cooperation partners, not competitors.

This represents the most important strategic consensus between the two sides and provides important momentum and strategic guidance for the sound and steady development of bilateral relations, he added.

With joint efforts from both sides, exchanges in various fields have gradually resumed, communication and cooperation are moving forward in an orderly manner, and the border areas have remained generally peaceful, Wang said.

Such achievements have not come easily and should be all the more valued, he added.

Wang urged the two sides to support each other's development and revitalization through cooperation, and help accelerate the modernization process of the Global South.

The two sides should place the boundary question in an appropriate position and prevent it from affecting the overall development of bilateral relations, he said.

Wang also called on both countries to actively guide various sectors of society toward a correct understanding of each other, so as to build a solid public and social foundation for improving bilateral relations.

As the world's two most populous economies, China and India should not only view bilateral ties from a long-term perspective, but also advance cooperation with a global vision, he said.

China supports India in fulfilling its responsibilities as the BRICS chair and is ready to work with India to promote the development and growth of the BRICS mechanism, Wang added.

Doval told Wang that India is willing to continue viewing relations with China from a strategic perspective, accelerate the improvement of bilateral ties, properly handle differences and strive for win-win outcomes.

Noting that India's position on the Taiwan question remains unchanged, he said India is ready to work with China to support each other's core concerns, jointly safeguard multilateralism and uphold the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries.