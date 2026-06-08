Two seed industry events showcase 3,000 new varieties in Wuhan

(ECNS) -- The 2026 National Fresh Corn Industry Conference and the 2026 Wuhan Seed Expo were jointly held in Wuhan on Saturday, showcasing more than 3,000 new vegetable and fresh corn varieties with specialty products from seed companies.

The opening ceremony of the 2026 National Fresh Corn Industry Conference and 2026 Wuhan Seed Expo in Wuhan, Hubei province, June 6, 2026. (Photo by Lu Qi)

The events, themed "Promoting Rural Revitalization Through Four Innovations, Bringing Fresh Corn to Every Household," covered an exhibition area of 180,000 square meters and attracted more than 300 research institutes and seed companies from across China.

The expo featured 815 fresh corn varieties, including "Xuetian 740" and "Yanwoxuenuo." "China's fresh corn industry has developed rapidly," said Liu Tiebin, head of the Fresh Corn Branch of the China Seed Association. "The planting area for fresh corn in China reached approximately 1.87 million hectares in 2025. Foreign varieties used to dominate the fresh corn market in China, but domestically developed varieties now account for about 80%."

A total of 82 expert-recommended varieties were announced at the opening ceremony. Xiao Lifang, deputy director of the Vegetable Research Institute at the Wuhan Academy of Agricultural Sciences, said the selected varieties provide scientific guidance for large-scale growers and agricultural operators.

Attendees visit the exhibition area at the 2026 National Fresh Corn Industry Conference and 2026 Wuhan Seed Expo in Hubei Province, June 6, 2026. (Photo provided by the event organizer)

Among the highlights of the expo were a giant pumpkin with an almost one-meter diameter, a cluster tomato plant bearing five different colors of fruit on the same vine, and a palm-sized yellow watermelon.

Events held on the same day included the agreement signings between industry, academia and research institutions, matchmaking meetings and investment promotion activities. New equipment and technologies, including fully biodegradable mulch film and a new corn planter-harvester combo, were also on display.

Liu Qianxin, president of the Wuhan Academy of Agricultural Sciences, said the expo will serve as a platform to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with peers nationwide, deepen integration between industry, academia, research and application, and accelerate the commercialization of scientific and technological achievements.

As a major national agricultural exhibition in Hubei province, the Wuhan Seed Expo has become a benchmark event in central China, supporting Wuhan's efforts to build itself into China's Seed Capital and National Agricultural Innovation Center.

(By Tang Yuxian)