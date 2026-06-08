Indonesia urges northern coastal residents to evacuate after powerful Philippine quake

Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) on Monday urged the evacuation of residents to higher ground in northern coastal areas of the country threatened by tsunami waves following a powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake in the southern Philippines.

Minor tsunami waves were detected at several coastal monitoring stations in northern Indonesia, the BNPB said in a statement. Given the aftershocks following the strong quake, the agency has urged officials in affected provinces such as North Sulawesi and Gorontalo to immediately direct residents to remain vigilant, stay away from the shores, and evacuate to higher ground in an orderly manner.

The powerful earthquake in the Philippines has caused panic among residents in some coastal areas of northeastern Indonesia, local media reported on Monday. The tremor was felt across various cities and villages, but there have been no immediate reports of casualties.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said a magnitude 7.8 offshore earthquake hit waters in the southern Philippines on Monday morning. In response, Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency has issued a tsunami warning for the country's northeastern coastal areas.