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Hong Kong to co-host inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup

2026-06-08 10:23:28Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Hong Kong has been named one of the host cities for the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup, the Football Association of Hong Kong, China (HKFA) announced on Friday.

It marks the first time the city will host an international football tournament under FIFA's framework

The event will run from Sept. 21 to Oct. 5, 2026, featuring 14 teams: 11 from ASEAN member states.

Matches will be held in Indonesia's Jakarta and China's Hong Kong.

HKFA chairman Eric Fok said hosting the FIFA ASEAN Cup is an important step for Hong Kong football, providing players with more international experience.

Theodore Giannikos, FIFA's director of strategic projects cooperation, said the event will connect Southeast Asia with teams from across the region, offering more high-level match opportunities while boosting fan engagement.

On the same day, HKFA announced the appointment of Roberto Losada as head coach of the Hong Kong football team.

(By Tang Yuxian)

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