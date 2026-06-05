Two red pandas from Shanghai to arrive in Taipei under city exchange program

(ECNS) - Two red pandas from Shanghai are planned to arrive in Taipei on Saturday as part of a 2024 wildlife exchange program agreed between the two cities, according to media reports.

Taipei's Mayor Chiang Wan-an said on Thursday that the pandas are expected to land in Taiwan on Saturday afternoon, as he describes the transfer as a concrete outcome of exchanges between Taipei and Shanghai.

Chiang said he hoped the red pandas would complete their one-month quarantine period and be introduced to visitors at Taipei Zoo as soon as possible.

Taipei and Shanghai signed a memorandum of understanding during the 2024 Twin-City Forum, under which Taipei Zoo agreed to provide black-footed penguins in exchange for two red pandas from Shanghai Zoo.

The exchange comes as the two cities continue to maintain municipal-level cooperation.

Chiang also said Taipei authorities were still considering names for the animals and had not ruled out allowing the public to vote on the final selection.

(By Zhang Jiahao)