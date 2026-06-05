China opposes U.S. use of 'forced labor' as a pretext for extra tariffs

(ECNS) -- The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) on Thursday voiced its firm opposition to what it described as the U.S. use of "forced labor" as a pretext to impose extra tariffs on imports from the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

A CCPIT spokesperson made the remarks in response to a U.S. proposal to impose additional duties of 10% or 12.5% on imports from 60 economies, including the Chinese mainland and HKSAR, following a Section 301 investigation that found alleged failures to curb forced labor in the production process.

"We note that this survey covers 60 economies from around the world, involves major global trading partners, and has a broad impact," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson stressed that these measures are, in essence, an extraterritorial application of U.S. domestic standards and unilateral rules to other economies. They lack a basis in international law and deviates from the rules of the multilateral trading system..

"The U.S. conclusions, including that the relevant measures impair the goal of eliminating forced labor and distort market competition, lack sufficient factual support," the spokesperson said.

The relevant measures employ tariffs as a means of exerting policy pressure and are clearly unilateralist and protectionist in nature. The differentiated tariff regime also runs counter to the principles of non-discrimination and fair competition, the spokesperson added.

Representing Chinese businesses, the CCPIT calls on the U.S. to stop generalizing and abusing trade restrictions, return to the rules-based trading system, properly handle economic and trade differences through dialogue and consultation, and jointly safeguard the stability of the global industrial chain supply chain.

"The CCPIT will continue to serve as a bridge between China and the U.S., help Chinese companies strengthen compliance and risk-management capabilities, and promote practical cooperation between the business communities of China, the U.S., and other countries," the spokesperson said.

(By Zhang Dongfang)