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Chinese porcelain recovered from 18th-century shipwreck off Norway

2026-06-04 12:36:51Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Archaeologists have recovered a large quantity of well-preserved Chinese ceramics from an 18th- century shipwreck off the coast of Norway, CCTV News reported.

Archaeologists say that no comparable shipwreck treasure has ever been found in the Nordic region.

The vessel, believed to have sunk around the mid-1700s, was found by the owner of a salvage company in the Skagerrak Strait off southern Norway, at a depth of some 600 meters (2,000 feet), according to Reuters.

Preliminary assessments suggest the porcelain came from China, with most of the pieces identified as blue-and-white ware.

However, the vessel's origin and destination remain unknown.

In addition to the large quantity of porcelain, archaeologists have also salvaged chandeliers, wine glasses, textiles, and grains, as well as wooden boxes containing tea and Chinese medicinal herbs.

The chandeliers are believed to be of German or English craftsmanship.Norwegian authorities said the discovery provides valuable insights into maritime history.

Some of the salvaged artifacts will go on display in Oslo in June. Afterwards, experts will carry out further research on them.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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